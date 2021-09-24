Lava displacement from the Cumbre Vieja volcano stops in the Canary Islands

One of the two active lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands, Spain, which was destroying everything along the way, interrupted its movement, announced this Thursday (23) the emergency committee, the day King Felipe VI visited those affected.

“one of the languages [de lava] it’s stopped,” María José Blanco, director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN), told journalists at a press conference after the meeting of the Steering Committee of Pevolca (Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan).

The other flow, in turn, “continues advancing, but much slower than before”, at about four meters per hour, added the head of the IGN after the fifth day of eruption.

Blanco, however, clarified that this does not mean that the volcano has lost strength: “the emission center remains active, with a column [de cinza e gases] that reaches 4,500 meters in height”.

The active flow is 12 meters at its highest point and 500 meters wide, explained Blanco, dimensions that explain the slowness of the movement.

According to data this Thursday from the Copernicus geospatial measurement system, the lava destroyed 350 buildings and covered 166.2 hectares in La Palma, an island that has banana cultivation as its main economic activity.

The data indicate an increase of 30 buildings and 12 hectares destroyed compared to Wednesday.

In addition, the eruption of Cumbre Vieja caused the evacuation of 6,100 people, including 400 tourists, but without any reports of deaths or injuries.

The reason for a lava flow to stop or slow down is because it becomes increasingly difficult “to move forward because [o fluxo] it has to incorporate all the material that is already deposited, which already has a large volume and is cold on its surface,” explained Blanco.

In addition, the specialist added that the characteristics of the terrain play a fundamental role in the destructive advance: it does not only depend “on the emission, temperature and fluidity of the lava, but also on the topography”.

“Possibly, topography dominates the evolution of lava displacement,” concluded the expert.

Furthermore, Blanco confirmed that at this time, lava flows are not expected to reach the sea, as feared due to the reactions this provokes.

“With the speeds that [os fluxos] they have it right now, and the emission rates that we are seeing through the issuing center, today they will not reach the sea, nor tomorrow”, he guaranteed.

The arrival of lava into the sea raises fears, especially because it can cause explosions, boiling water waves and even toxic clouds, according to information on the website of the United States Geological Survey (USGS, its acronym in English).

This Thursday, King Felipe VI visited the island of La Palma accompanied by Queen Letizia and President Pedro Sánchez, who was returning from his participation in the UN General Assembly.

The monarch met with people who had to leave their homes and promised that “there will be no lack of help”.

“Here are all the administrations represented and this commitment is very clear, they will do everything that is in their hands,” Felipe VI told reporters.

“These are days and nights of immense sadness and anguish for so many families, as we were able to see now in the visit,” he added.

“It will take a lot to return to normality. A lot, that no one can deny, but all [a ilha de] La Palma had come out of it,” he guaranteed.

“All these families, despite the disaster, will have a future because we are all going to help them get their lives back.”

