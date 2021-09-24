Learn about Amazon Web Services from Fortaleza

Amazon Web Services, Inc. AWS, started this Thursday, 23, its cloud service in Fortaleza, Ceará. The company offers solutions for public and private organizations on demand. There are more than 200 possibilities of use through AWS. THE PEOPLE then explains what the company is offering from the installation of Brazil’s third point of presence set up today in the state.

First, the new edge location (point of presence) from AWS brings a benefit set powered by Amazon CloudFront, a highly secure Content Delivery Network (CDN or Content Delivery Network) that accelerates the delivery of data, video applications and APIs to users around the world.

When caching content in edge locations in Brazil, AWS customers, according to the company, can benefit from better performance, network security and application-level protection.

Amazon CloudFront too protect confidential data at edge with protocols, encryption and compliance certifications, which complement the protection provided through integration with AWS Shield for defense against denial of service attacks (DDoS) and AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) to provide network protection.

Amazon CloudFront integrates with AWS services including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Elastic Load Balancing and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) as the origin of applications.

there is also processing support serverless to be run close to end users for customization with [email protected]

There is also support for the AWS Global Accelerator (AGA), a service that improves availability and traffic performance end users using AWS global network infrastructure.

When the internet is congested, AGA’s auto-routing optimizations help keep packet loss, jitter, and latency low.

Top AWS Products and Services



• Amazon EC2 – web service that provides secure and scalable computing capacity in the cloud.

• Amazon S3 – Object storage service that offers industry-leading scalability, data availability, security and performance.

• Amazon API Gateway – Managed service that allows developers to easily create, publish, maintain, monitor and secure APIs at any scale.

• Amazon ElastiCache – Enables you to seamlessly configure, run, and scale known open source compatible in-memory data repositories in the cloud.

• Amazon EKS – fully managed Kubernetes service.

• Amazon RDS – makes it easy to set up, operate, and scale relational databases in the cloud.

• Amazon ELB – Elastic Load Balancing automatically distributes inbound application traffic across multiple destinations such as Amazon EC2 instances, containers, IP addresses, Lambda functions, and virtual devices.

• Amazon Lambda – Serverless computing service that lets you run code without provisioning or managing servers, creating workload-aware cluster sizing logic, maintaining event integrations, or managing runtimes.

• Amazon Kinesis – makes it easy to collect, process, and analyze streaming data in real-time, enabling you to gain timely insights and react quickly to new information.

• Amazon Cloudfront – Fast Content Delivery Network (CDN) service that delivers data, videos, applications and APIs to customers around the world with security, low latency and high transfer speeds in a developer-friendly environment.

• DynamoDB – Key-value and document database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale.

• Amazon SQS – Managed Message Queuing Service that enables decoupling and scalability of microservices, distributed systems, and serverless applications.

• Amazon SNS – fully managed messaging service for application-to-application (A2A) and application-to-person (A2P) communication.

• Amazon CloudWatch – monitoring and observation service created for DevOps engineers, developers, Site Reliability Engineers (SREs) and IT managers.

• Amazon Aurora – MySQL and PostgreSQL compatible relational database built for the cloud that combines the performance and availability of traditional enterprise databases with the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of open source databases.

• Amazon SageMaker – Helps scientists and data developers prepare, build, train, and deploy high-quality machine learning (ML) models quickly, bringing together a broad set of features built specifically for ML.

• AWS Cloud Formation – Provides an easy way to model a collection of related AWS and third-party resources, provision them quickly and consistently, and manage their entire lifecycle by treating the infrastructure as code.

• Amazon EMR – Industry leading big data cloud platform for processing large amounts of data using open source tools such as Apache Spark, Apache Hive, Apache HBase, Apache Flink, Apache Hudi and Presto.

• Amazon Connect – Available in Latin America beginning March 2021, is an easy-to-use cloud contact center for all types of channels that helps you deliver superior customer service at a much lower cost.

