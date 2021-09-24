Learn how to stay offline and invisible on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most common messaging app. It’s safe to say that everyone has wanted to remain anonymous on the Internet at least once. But is it possible to go offline on WhatsApp and read messages secretly?

Read more: Focus Mode: Zoom launches tool for ‘distracted’ in online classes

Use these tricks to prevent your friends from seeing you “online”.

1st Method to go offline on WhatsApp: configuring the app

The first and easiest is to use the app’s features and customize it at your discretion. The main advantage of this method is that there is no need to install third-party software and expose your phone to danger.

So, to set up, you must have the official WhatsApp app installed on your smartphone.

Step by step instructions:

Launch the software. Then access the application menu on the icon with three dots. Select the settings section. Find the item to edit your account and click on privacy settings. Then, to configure, go to the personal data access management section, which is called “Privacy” or “Confidentiality”, depending on the system. After opening all available settings, select “Last seen”. When activating the item, we will have three options displayed: everyone, my contacts and no one. Finally, if you want to hide from everyone, you must select the item “Nobody”.

2nd Method: Airplane mode to go offline on Whatsapp

When airplane mode is turned on, you will automatically disconnect all available network connections. However, all messages the user sent to you will already be saved on your device.

Of course, we must take some precautions if we don’t want to get caught when we reactivate the connection: before removing the airplane mode we have to close WhatsApp completely. If we don’t and stay in the background, it will show that you have read the messages.

3rd Method: using apps

Finally, perhaps one of the most effective, is the trick of installing an app that allows us to read messages without appearing online.

It is a recommended option, as there are many applications that allow us a series of options and advantages that WhatsApp itself does not allow. But this also has disadvantages, as it can cause our phone to be flooded with malware.

On Android you can install a special app called Unseen. It works with WhatsApp, Viber, Telegram, in addition to Facebook Messenger and allows you to view messages without appearing online in any of them.