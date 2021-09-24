Leopoldina fuss with Isabel’s suitor · TV News

In In Times of the Emperor, Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) will be enchanted by Pierre (Gabriel Falcão), her sister’s suitor. The rebel princess will make fun of Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) when she sees her anxious for her first meeting with the prince, but will taste her own poison when she falls for the nobleman in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello) warned his eldest daughter of his concern for the future of his throne. He still wasn’t sure who would be the candidate for the post of Prince Consort, but he will opt for his nephew.

In a scene that will air this Friday (24) , Leopoldina will laugh at her sister’s despair when she learns that Pierre could arrive at any moment. Teresa Cristina’s eldest daughter (Leticia Sabatella) will be worried that she has not had time to get dressed properly to meet her future husband.

However, when the palace doors open, the youngest of the family will be interested in the young man who will be her brother-in-law. “Good morning, Your Majesties! Your Highnesses!”, Pierre will say, leaving the two sisters in awe.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

