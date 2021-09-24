Libertadores team of the week has an attack by Fla and a defender from Palmeira

Conmebol announced today (24), on its social networks, the team of the week of the Copa Libertadores da América after the first leg of the competition’s semifinals – Palmeiras 0 x 0 Atlético-MG and Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona-EQU.

The Brazilian teams almost completely dominated the team assembled by Conmebol, with 10 players, five from Flamengo, the only winner of the round. The team also had three athletes from Atlético-MG, two from Palmeiras and one from Barcelona-EQU.

The red-black team dominated the selection in the midfield and attack sectors, in addition to placing Diego Alves as the best goalkeeper of the week. In defense, most were from Palmeira, with two defenders making up the scheme with three defenders. Rooster had one player in each position (except in goal).