Linda Evangelista says she is ‘brutally disfigured’ after an aesthetic procedure

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista filed a $50 million lawsuit over cosmetic procedures that she said left her “brutally disfigured” and turned her into a recluse.

The Canadian model, one of the biggest figures on catwalks and magazine covers in the 1990s, said in an Instagram post that she had undergone a fat-reducing treatment about five years ago.

“For my followers who wonder why I haven’t been working while my colleagues’ careers are thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by the procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised,” he wrote in a post on Wednesday (23 ).

She said she experienced a rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) after the procedures, which causes people to develop swelling in the areas that were treated.

“PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it took me through a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and to the depths of self-loathing. In the process, I became a recluse,” she said.

Zeltiq Aesthetics, a unit of Allergan Aesthetics and parent company AbbVie, responsible for the procedure done on the model did not return a call for comment.

Evangelista filed the lawsuit on Tuesday (22) in federal court in New York against Zeltiq for negligence, misleading advertising and claiming that the company did not warn customers about possible side effects.

The lawsuit says Evangelista underwent several procedures between 2015 and 2016 to reduce fat on the thighs, abdomen, back, flanks and chin. Corrective surgery did not work to correct PAH.

She is seeking $50 million in compensation for lost income and emotional distress, saying she was now unemployed as a model and has not earned anything as a model since 2016.