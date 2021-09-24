Linda Evangelista says she is “brutally disfigured” after an aesthetic procedure

Linda Evangelista, one of the highest paid top models of the 1990s, used social media to say she was “brutally disfigured” because of a side effect of a cosmetic procedure known as CoolSculpting. The Canadian, currently 56, explained that the method promised to reduce her fat cells, but in her case, the result turned out to be the opposite of what was expected.

“Today I took a big step to correct a mistake I made and kept to myself for more than five years. For my followers who wonder why I haven’t been working while my peers’ careers have prospered, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised. [O procedimento] it increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed, even after undergoing two painful and unsuccessful corrective surgeries. I was left, as the media described it, ‘unrecognizable’.”

Linda claims she was not properly advised of the potential side effects of the procedure. “I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I was not aware of before performing the procedures,” the model wrote. “PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it also sent me into a cycle of deep depression, deep sadness and the depths of self-loathing,” he continued.

“In the process, I became a recluse. With this process, I’m moving forward to get rid of my shame and go public with my story,’ she continued. I’m so tired of living like this. I’d like to walk out my door with my hand up, even though I don’t look like myself anymore,” she added.

