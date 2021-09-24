Linda Evangelista seeks compensation after cryolipolysis; understand what treatment is (and see images of the effect) | live you

Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed on social media that a rare side effect of cryolipolysis, paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), left her “permanently deformed.” The procedure, which aims to reduce fat cells, had the opposite effect, increasing the region undergoing treatment.

Linda Evangelista said she underwent two surgeries to try to reverse the cosmetic procedure, without success. She filed a $50 million lawsuit against the place that performed cosmetic procedures for negligence, misleading advertising and claiming that the company failed to alert customers to possible side effects.

The top model became famous in the 90s, parading on the most prestigious catwalks in the world and appearing on the cover of several editions of Vogue magazine.

See questions and answers about treatment, risks and PAH:

What is cryolipolysis? What are the risks and side effects? What is paradoxical adipose hyperplasia? For whom is treatment contraindicated? Which professional to look for for treatment?

1. What is cryolipolysis?

Cryolipolysis is a non-invasive technique for treating localized fat and acts by cooling and destroying adipocytes (fat cells). In this procedure there are no cuts, anesthesia or injectable substances.

“Since the fat-rich cell is sensitive to low temperatures, the technology subjects the skin to intense cooling (approximately 0ºC) triggering the death of the adipocyte (fat cell), followed by controlled inflammation and, consequently, a decrease in the volume of fat at the site” , explains Emerson Andrade Lima, PhD in Dermatology from the University of São Paulo (USP).

“It is a procedure that reduces fat due to the cold. We cool the localized fat area and end up destroying these fat cells“, adds Alessandra Ribeiro Romiti, advisor to the Department of Dermatological Cosmiatry of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

The estimated mean fat reduction after a single procedure is 25%. The result can be noticed after two to three months of application. A new procedure, in the same place, can only be performed after 90 days.

Treatment can be done on the belly, back, arms, legs and neck area.

Cryolipolysis can be used to reduce measurements, but not weight.

2. What are the risks and side effects?

Common side effects of treatment include temporary erythema, swelling, and mild pain. Severe post-treatment pain is rare.

If the procedure not done correctly (machine calibrated at the right temperature, indicated time and special blanket) can cause skin burns.

“There are risks of burns, darkening of the skin and scarring when the technique is not performed with precision”, alerts Lima.

3. What is paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH)?

Linda Evangelista said she developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH). According to her, the place did not inform the risks of the procedure.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk that I was not aware of before going through the procedures. PAH not only destroyed my livelihood, it put me in a cycle of great depression, profound sadness, and at the lowest levels of self-loathing. In the process, I became a recluse,” she says.

PAH is a rare side effect of cryolipolysis – instead of decreasing, the adipose tissue increases.

“Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia is a rare complication of cryolipolysis. Instead of the fat burning, it becomes hard, as if it were in the shape of the tip. She stays there. It’s a difficult complication to handle. It’s rare, but when it happens needs to be resolved with liposuction, which is a more invasive treatment,” explains Romiti.

See in the image below pre-treatment photos (A, C, E, G, I and K) and photos taken (B, D, F, H, J and L) four months after cryolipolysis in a 48-year-old patient. The post-treatment adiposity growth is seen in the back line of the bra and in the abdomen when compared to the previous photos.

Images show before and after cryolipolysis in a 48-year-old woman

In another image, a 43-year-old woman underwent a single cryolipolysis session in the “double chin” area. Photos A and B are pre-treatment, C and D are two months after the procedure, and E and F were taken one year after cryolipolysis.

Procedure was performed in the so-called "double chin"

4. For whom is treatment contraindicated?

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology warns that the treatment is contraindicated for obese, pregnant and lactating patients, people with great sagging skin, patients with infectious conditions, scars, abdominal hernia, dermatitis and itching in the affected region.

Emerson Lima reinforces that cryolipolysis should not be used as a slimming treatment..

5. Which professional to look for for treatment?

The procedure must be performed by a well-trained and experienced skin specialist. Before taking the treatment, the patient must be informed about the possible side effects.

“The procedure is done in an office. It needs to have a good indication, because it is localized fat. An assessment must be made to see if the patient has an indication. It needs to be done correctly, because it has an entire tip coupling. There is a protective blanket so that the cold does not burn the skin and it needs to be very well coupled”, warns the dermatologist at SBD.

It is also important to pay attention to the price. A cryolipolysis session can cost, on average, R$1,500. If the place is charging too cheap, be wary.