Live, Paulo Gustavo’s widower vents about sexuality

Thales Bretas, dermatologist, gave an impressive statement in honor of her husband, the comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died in May due to complications in the treatment of covid-19.

“Paulo and I wanted to start a family and we were proud to show that to the world. His films reinforced what love was capable of, transforming people for good. How many people inspire our story! To this day, I receive affection from all over Brazil and I am very proud of the sensitive way that Paulo brought our love to Brazil and how that love improved intolerance.”, he vented.

Elsewhere, he reveals that it was not easy to accept his sexuality. “This award made me reflect a lot about my trajectory here. In adolescence, when I realized my sexuality, I went through a conflict of emotions and feelings. I had a phase of denial, fear, people’s prejudice, but thank God I soon realized that hiding would only bring me more unhappiness and would not contribute anything to improve the world, and people, including me, could be happy to love whoever they wanted. I started to think that I had a social duty to raise the flag and impose myself, showing that I was happy loving another man and that this was my right, not a disrespect or affront to anyone”, said.

Recently, Thales paid tribute to his mother-in-law, Dea Lucia, who at the time was having a birthday.

