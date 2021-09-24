Liziane Gutierrez clashes with before and after plastic surgery

Liziane Gutierrez secured your place in The Farm 2021 thanks to the visibility she gained in a scandal when she was caught at a clandestine party during the Covid-19 pandemic and reacting against the police with controversial comments. Another point that made her famous was her plastic surgery.

According to Leo Dias, from the website Metrópoles, the famous woman underwent 6 rhinoplasties and one of those changes in her nose, performed in Turkey, left her in a coma and at risk of dying. The girl has already put Botox on her face, made facial harmonization and even a lip filling (unsuccessful).

Liziane has already put silicone on her breasts twice and also on her buttocks (which has injected fat, to give volume) and called for liposuction on her arms, stomach and legs.

Speaking specifically of harmonization, the amount invested was approximately R$ 15.8 thousand, but the expense was even greater to correct the poorly done procedure: R$ 52.7 thousand.

It was precisely this plastic surgery that took her to Botched — a well-known program in the United States — in 2019. The surgeons found it very difficult to fix the errors and one of the scenes that shocked the most was when they removed pus from the socialite’s face, which was recommended to stop touching your face.

Within the confinement of Itapecerica da Serra (SP), Liziane Gutierrez told Aline Mineiro what was a problem with this facial harmonization: “I cut my entire mouth off. [Deu errado] by excess. There is a medical report that I use in the process. So, I don’t know how much you can put, the person who is undergoing the procedure has to know. When the problem started, he said it was allergy, allergy, allergy and I was monstrous. It was horrible”.

“When I had the surgery, the next day I traveled to the United States. I was just feeling a lot of tingling at the beginning. Then it swelled, swelled and my face was deformed”, declared the former miss butt.

