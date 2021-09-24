Liziane Gutierrez is eliminated from A Fazenda 13 with 26.15% of the votes – A Fazenda

The Farm 13 came to an end for Liziane Gutierrez! The person was eliminated from the competition on the live program this Thursday (23), with 26.15% of the votes. The model lost the dispute against Nego do Borel and Solange Gomes for the public’s preference in a vote held at R7.com.

The first Roça of the reality show was formed on Tuesday (21). Nego do Borel was nominated by Farmer Gui Araujo. Liziane Gutierrez was the most voted pawn by headquarters and pulled Solange Gomes da Baia. Erika Schneider was not saved by any of her fellow inmates at Resta One, forming the roceiros quartet. However, the ballerina got rid of the hot seat by winning the Farmer’s Test and conquering the Hat.

Liziane Gutierrez created controversy, isolated herself, but also had a lot of fun in reality. Right at the first party, the peoa made a fuss with Nego do Borel. After the episode, she walked away from the participants and approached the animals. The milking cow and the calf were great listeners to the model, who also amused the audience by taking an oxtail in the face.

During the treatment with the animal, the pawn had conflicts with MC Gui. However, the pawns put the friction aside and resolved themselves.

Amidst controversy and isolation, Liziane Gutierrez is the first player eliminated of the season.

