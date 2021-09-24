Liziane Gutierrez is the first eliminated

Liziane Gutierrez was the first eliminated from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV). She was the least voted by the public, with 26.15% of the vote. Solange and Nego do Borel follow on the reality show. The singer was the most voted to remain in the reality, with 47.41%. Solange received 26.44% of the votes.

Solange Gomes was the first to be saved from the fields and celebrated a lot when she returned home. “I don’t ever change my essence!” she cried, being greeted with a hug by Valentina Francavilla.

Before the elimination, Liziane was feeling sick. Still at the headquarters, the participant said she was shaking a lot and was unable to answer a question from Adriane Galisteu. “I can’t speak right now, I’m feeling really bad,” she said, visibly shaken.

How the garden was formed

Bil Araújo won the trial by fire and gained two powers: the power of the red flame and the power of the yellow flame. The ex-BBB got the power of the yellow flame and had to choose between an immunity or R$ 10 thousand, choosing the money. Bil delivered the power of the red flame to Victor, who took Dayane and Liziane out of the stall and exchanged it for Solange and Nego do Borel.

Afterwards, the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, indicated Nego do Borel straight to the spotlight. The pawns voted, and Liziane and Dayane were tied with 4 votes each. Bill, fulfilling his role as a farmer, had to choose and saved Dayane, putting Liziane in the garden. The model then pulled Solange from the stall.

Solange took third place and had the mission to start the remaining one. Marina was the last to choose and saved Rico Melquiades, leading Erika Schneider to occupy the fourth and last bench in the garden.

Erika Schneider won the farmer’s test, escaping from the fields and becoming the second farmer in the edition.