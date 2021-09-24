Liziane Gutierrez talks about leaving ‘The Farm’: ‘I was afraid to fight’ | Television



Liziane Gutierrez talks about her elimination of ‘The Farm’ – Reproduction

Published 09/24/2021 09:35

Rio – After her elimination from “A Fazenda”, last Thursday night, Liziane Gutierrez spoke about her time on the program in an interview with “Cabine de Descompression”. “I’m sad. I entered the sad farm. Then, in the farm, Medrado happened, who was a person I was close to at the beginning, and it was a huge blow to me. It’s really cliché, but if the person isn’t there inside a reality show doesn’t understand our emotions. A desire to cry turns into a big cry. I, never, in my life imagined that all my feelings would be surfaced in a reality show. .

Liziane was asked if she believes that her elimination happened due to lack of positioning in the game and even to make her so famous “shacks”. “I think that might have been my mistake. I was afraid of fighting and getting a reputation as more of a tent than I already had. Now, seeing the situation, I could have positioned myself better and I was trying to resolve it things in a civilized way, without taking them to the shack. I think, yes, I could have said more. I had a mixture of feelings that I’ve never felt in my life. Things hit me and I couldn’t react,” he explained.

She also said she has no regrets about having pulled Solange Gomes from the stall to face her and Nego do Borel in the fields. “Look, I had doubts between Sol and Tiago. I think Tiago didn’t play much for the game, now maybe I would have indicated him and had stayed, but Tiago is a love person, I couldn’t do it. my problem with Sol was the following: we were imagining the garden by its thirst and I by the stall. Then I said: ‘Sol, if you pull someone from the stall, will you pull me?’ and she didn’t respond. If she had told me I’m not going to pull you, I wouldn’t have pulled her. That was the reason,” he said.