Lord of the Rings: War is the new strategy game for iOS and Android

Now available from today (23), the new game of Lord of the Rings for iOS and Android.

With the name The Lord of the Rings: War (or also The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War), the strategy game is set in Middle-earth known to fans of the work of JRR Tolkien. Check out the trailer:

According to the game description:

“The old epic stories, whether of love, friendship or glory, are behind us. A new War of the Ring is approaching and the fate of Middle-earth is in your hands. An unstoppable dark power is growing and infiltrating every corner of Middle-earth. From Minas Tirith to Mount Doom, every faction is desperate to seize control of the One Ring and dominate Middle-earth once and for all. A Ring to rule them all. The War of the Ring has restarted!”

Developed by NetEase, a ring has resurfaced in the abandoned castle of Dol Guldur attracting beings from all corners to a war. Players start the journey by choosing which faction to join, namely Gondor, Rohan, Lothlorien, Erebor, Mordor, Isengard, Angmar and Rhûn.

You must assemble your army with spearmen, archers and knights to creatures and beasts. It is also possible to found your own Society by calling familiar faces to command such as Legolas, Gandalf and Aragorn II.

The Lord of the Rings: War will be able to explore from the Tirith Mines to Barad-dûr, according to the proposal is that the user experiences “a recreation of Middle-earth that puts you inside the vast world created by JRR Tolkien”. During the season, player power improves by building expeditionary forces, expanding territory areas, collecting valuable resources and defeating enemies.

Coincidentally, the game was released the day after the “Hobbi Day”, a date that fans celebrate as the birthday of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins. It’s a way to consume something from the franchise, and who knows how to kill time while waiting for the premiere of the new Amazon series that doesn’t arrive until 2022.

To play The Lord of the Rings: War just go to the Apple app store and on Android.