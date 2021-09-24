Low adherence to vaccination in Brazil increases the risk of outbreaks of previously controlled diseases, such as measles and polio

SAO PAULO — While Brazilian immunization against Covid-19 is advancing at the top of the lungs — around 67% of the population has already taken at least one dose — the other vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI) face greater difficulty in reaching arms eligible groups.

The broader data available on the Ministry of Health portal show that virtually all vaccines made available by the PNI, especially those that fight diseases such as measles, tuberculosis and polio, which were previously controlled, had a significant drop in adherence in 2020. The exception is DTP. (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis), the pentavalent (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and against the bacteria haemophilus influenzae type B, which triggers infections in the nose, meninges and throat.), in addition to hepatitis B, given after 30 days of life.

Although, of course, the pandemic and its necessary quarantines have had an impact on the population’s decision to seek doses, the abandonment of vaccination by Brazilians appears as a trend in gradual increase since 2016. And it does not appear to be close to being resolved , say experts in immunization.

LEARN HOW THE EXPERTS SUGGEST GETTING AROUND THE SITUATION