Lucas Paquetá vents about comments from Flamengo fans

Revealed by Flamengo, Lucas Paquetá didn’t like some comments that the club’s fans made after a sentence said by him. When he received a song at Lyon and heard the stadium singing the song, he felt moved and commented that he had never been through that ‘not even at Flamengo’. Some fans, however, interpreted in a way that did not please the midfielder.

In a video published on his social networks, Paquetá made a point of clarifying the situation and showing that he cares about Rubro-Negro and his fans. He even showed the wallpaper of his bedroom, where he appears dressed in a Flemish shirt, and asked people to stop ‘distorting’ his lines. Look:

Paquetá clarified his words of ‘never having gone through this’ after winning music from the Lyon fans: “I just said it was the 1st song for me. I know what it’s like to be Flamengo. I am childe, I am not created. It’s been a long time. Whoever talks nonsense doesn’t know Paquetá.” pic.twitter.com/BKh92aK5XB — Planet of Football (@soccer_info)

September 23, 2021





In a tweet, he again criticized fans who ‘play themselves as supporters’ and assert that he is ‘creates, not created’.