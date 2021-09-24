Magalu, Gerdau, Nestlé and Centauro have trainee programs with open enrollment | undertake

The companies Magazine Luiza , Gerdau , Nestlé and SBF (owner of Centauro) have hundreds of vacancies and open enrollment for your trainee programs with salaries exceeding R$ 6 thousand, benefits and the possibility of specializing in something and following a career in a large company.

This year, companies are more concerned about making selection processes that are inclusive and that leave aside, for example, age requirements and English language proficiency. Check out the programs that have open enrollment:

The Magalu retailer this week opened registration for your 2022 trainee program. This year’s edition repeats last year’s format and will only accept black candidates. The objective is to continue the racial diversity project in the company’s leadership positions, recruiting university students and recent graduates from all over Brazil, at the beginning of their professional life.

According to the IBGE’s National Household Sample Survey, 56.1% of the Brazilian population is black. At Magalu, 51.8% of employees consider themselves black or brown, and, of these, 41.5% occupy leadership positions, according to an internal census carried out by the company in 2021.

This year’s trainee program will accept candidates graduated between December 2018 and December 2021, in any higher education course. Fluency in English and previous work experience are not prerequisites for selection. Candidates’ age and educational institution are not criteria evaluated by recruiters.

People from all over the country can participate, as long as they are willing to move to São Paulo, where the company’s headquarters are located. The selected from out of town will receive moving assistance.

Selection process – The selection process is divided into six steps. First, registrants take online tests. They then record a professional presentation video and are interviewed by people management professionals. Those who follow the process are interviewed by area directors and then by the Executive Board. The finalists will participate in a conversation with Frederico Trajano, president of the company.

Benefits – All trainees will have the following benefits: salary: BRL 6,800, profit sharing, food stamps, transportation vouchers, medical and dental plans, gympass, private pension, hybrid home office, English course scholarship, among others.

where to apply: https://maga.lu/trainee2022.

THE Gerdau steelworks It has just launched its biggest trainee program to date, G.Future – Talentos de Aço Gerdau 2022. In all, there are 221 opportunities throughout Brazil, focusing on two profiles: Trainee and Trainee Expert.

The first seeks professionals graduated between December 2018 and June 2021 or expected completion by December 2021, without the need for prior experience. Trainees Expert is recommended for graduates between December 2016 and December 2018, with experience in the chosen area. There are no restrictions on university education, age, gender or race. Interested parties can apply until October 13th through the Cia de Talentos website: https://gerdaugfuture.ciadetalentos.com.br/.

The company says the G.Future program will take a close look at the inclusion of women, blacks, people with disabilities and the LGBTI+ community this year.

Selection process – The selection process will have stages of online application, online tests, online group dynamics, panel and interviews (individual and collective). For some vacancies, those approved will be invited to visit the plants, with cost paid by Gerdau.

Benefits – The benefits offered by the company are private pension, medical and dental care, day-care assistance for employees, telemedicine, medication assistance, incentive to language courses, flexible hours, home-office for corporate vacancies, profit sharing and results, voucher – transport or charter and meal vouchers or cafeteria (according to the location).

The vacancies are aimed at activities in the most diverse areas of the organization, both administrative and industrial in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Bahia, Ceará, Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul.

Anyone who wants to participate in the Nestlé food manufacturer trainee will have to run: the deadline is until the 27th of September. The selection process will include training, tests, video challenges, panels and interviews with managers.

The program follows the 70-20-10 learning model, with 70% experience, 20% mentoring and feedback and 10% training. The company’s objective is for trainees to learn by doing within real and challenging projects, so that they have greater freedom to grow within the company and shape the future of their professional career.

For more information, just access the link: http://traineenestle2022.com.br/

O Grupo SBF, owner of the sporting goods store Centauro, has 20 vacancies open in his trainee program this year, with a salary of R$ 6,500 for graduates from Dec/2018 to Dec/2021 in any course, bachelor’s degree or technologist.

Vacancies are for a hybrid model (alternating between face-to-face and remote). The face-to-face work is in São Paulo (SP), as soon as face-to-face activities return.

In addition to the salary, the company offers an annual profit sharing program, discounts on Centauro products, Gympass, health insurance, transportation voucher, food or meal value, among others.

Entries can be made through the company’s website: https://traineesbf.com.br/.