Malagueta combines lies with Júlio and Agnaldo

In the next chapters of grab hold, the siege will close even more for Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado). Afraid that the police will discover that he is the mastermind behind the Carioca Palace robbery, the boy will combine a new lie with Julio (Thiago Martins) and Agnaldo (João Baldasserini).

After the arrest of Sandra Helena (Nanda Costa), the police continue to investigate the robbery and begin to suspect that there is a fourth name involved in the crime. Therefore, Agnaldo is called to give a new statement. And Malagueta acts to get rid of the accusation.

From a clandestine cell phone in jail, Agnaldo talks to Malagueta, who tells him to lie in his statement. “It is me. I’m gonna have to testify again, man. Today! What I speak?”asks Agnaldo. “Pay attention! Says you sprayed the cameras”, answers the client.

Afterwards, Malagueta talks to Júlio and gives him the same orientation. “Pay attention, you are going to say the same thing: that it was Agnaldo who sprayed the cameras. He understood?”, asks the bastard, worried. Agnaldo and Júlio keep their promises and say the same thing to the police, but Antônia (Vanessa Giácomo) doesn’t believe it.

Pega Pega is a novel by Claudia Souto, with the collaboration of Daniel Berlinsky, Wendell Bendelack, Júlia Laks and Isadora Wilkinson, under the general direction of Marcus Figueiredo and artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. Shown in 2017, the plot won a Special Edition in the seven o’clock band on Globo.

