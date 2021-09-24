Maria Rita opens the game about the death of her mother, Elis Regina

Singer Maria Rita decided to open the game about the death of her mother, Elis Regina in 1982 and revealed that I had a lot of difficulty dealing with the singer’s departure. During an appearance on E!’s Drag me as a Queen, she spoke about the subject.

Maria Rita confessed that she had great difficulty in her childhood and adolescence to deal with all the stories and rumors about her mother’s death. Elis Regina died at age 36 and the medical report indicated intoxication by cocaine and alcohol.

“It was confusing, because I didn’t understand what it was to die. I thought something else had happened. I thought there was something wrong, out of order there. It was also confusing because they painted that everything was fine, normal and that fed my feeling of confusion. This in the bias of a child, who lost his mother early”, said.

“I felt very angry”

“I felt very angry because I judged my mother. The way she died isn’t right, everyone knows it’s wrong. It’s in everything that’s television campaign advertisements, magazine covers. So, I got into a conflict of ‘what do you mean, this happened so close to me’, you know? Until I understand what it is. It’s always a little process, over time. I kept a lot, I internalized a lot”, she said.

Elis Regina and Maria Rita. (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

