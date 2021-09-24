Marina explains decision in the game of discord to Erika

This morning, Marina justified again to Erika why she chose to save Rico from the fields of “The Farm” (RecordTV) instead of her. The girl, who managed to get rid of the hot seat and is now the current farmer, guaranteed that she has no grievances.

“I’m not going to lie: I was sad, upset, but it’s over. It’s okay,” Erika assured.

“Yes, that’s what I said: we make mistakes, but if there is another activity that I can show you my affection for, I’ll prioritize it,” said Marina.

“Really, friend, I wasn’t upset that you chose Rico. I put myself in your place. What I was upset about was the podium day”, confessed the farmer, remembering the discord game, when Marina chose Medrado as her the participant she wanted to have with her in the final of the rural reality show.

Marina explained that she chose a person who was neither Erika nor Rico so that she didn’t have to choose between the two friends. “It would be like choosing between my father and my mother,” he compared.