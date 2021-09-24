Marina Ferrari learns to sweep in The Farm

The worker Marina Ferrari received help from the farmer of the week, Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades in a noble mission: learning to sweep! It is worth remembering that this is not the first time that Marina demonstrates difficulty in a task: she has already taken a ball for the sheep in the program when she is chosen to deal with the animals.

“Damn, it seems so easy for you to do it,” Marina said, delighted to watch Erika sweep the place. “Let me try to learn”, said the influencer, who still asked Rico about how to handle the broom: “I get it here and here, right?”. In an awkward way, the poor rich girl ensured the laughter of internet users as she tried to carry out the simple task. “It’s like that, right?” he asked, seeking approval from his colleagues.

Marina Ferrari is an influencer and an entrepreneur

Erika couldn’t help but burst out laughing at the scene: “Marina is very funny. Friend, have you never swept a house, woman?”. Marina said no and celebrated the achievement, with a message for her mother: “Mother, I’ve learned to sweep”, she celebrated.

In recent days, the influencer’s far from simple origins became a topic among pedestrians, who commented on the fact that Marina came from a wealthy family. Outside, the father of the wealthy girl, Jurandir Gomes, defended his daughter: “Even if she was from a very rich family, which is not our case, that would not be any demerit for her. On the contrary, she would have to be congratulated for being a fighter and for having always run after”.

Check out the scene: