Marshal Rondon and Roosevelt’s trip to the Amazon inspires new HBO Max series – 23/09/2021 – Illustrated

In the 1910s, the challenge of exploring the mysterious “River of Dúvida” in western Brazilian Amazonia brought together two 20th-century giants who, at first glance, had very little in common.

The Brazilian side of the expedition was led by colonel —and future marshal— Cândido Rondon, who had overcome extreme poverty and prejudice in relation to his indigenous origin to become the main explorer of the Amazonian territory. On the American side was former President Theodore Roosevelt, son of the New York elite, bellicose imperialist and aspiring naturalist.

The trip down the unknown river would be “my last chance to be a kid,” says Roosevelt in “The American Guest,” a four-episode miniseries that arrives in Brazil on HBO Max. making it much deeper than a simple adventure, as it subjected him to the greatest risks and hardships of his career, bridging the apparent chasm between him and Rondon.

“The appeal of this story can be summed up in a single word – complexity”, says director Bruno Barreto, in a videoconference interview. Or, as he later added in a message, it’s “a love-hate triangle between power, mortality and mother nature.”

The filmmaker tells that he became obsessed with the journey of Roosevelt and Rondon, a theme that added to the interest he already had in the trajectory of the American president. After reading a stack of books about the trip, Barreto managed to infect British screenwriter Matthew Chapman with something of that enthusiasm. “The original idea was to make a feature, but HBO only works with series, so we were able to tell the story in this four-chapter format.”

The central figures in the narrative are marked by a long list of contradictions. Roosevelt, the same guy who loved to hunt and helped to foment a Colombian separatist movement that eventually became what is now Panama, was also one of the first modern conservationists, creating some of the most important nature reserves in the United States.

Rondon, in turn, was an openly pacifist and non-religious military, adept at the so-called positivist philosophy, at a time when almost all Brazilians were nominally Catholic. With its motto “Die if I have to; to kill, never”, the descendant of Bororo and Terena indigenous peoples sought a peaceful integration between the original inhabitants of the Amazon and other Brazilians.

At the same time, Rondon imposed an iron discipline on his men, even unwittingly killing one of them during a physical punishment session. “Maybe he was more passive-aggressive than a pacifist”, jokes Barreto.

The two-month journey across the river—soon renamed the Roosevelt River—was a logistical and personal nightmare for both parties. The former president, played by Aidan Quinn, came close to death from a bone infection that affected an old wound, and his son Kermit, played by Chris Mason, nearly drowned in one of the many rapids along the 800km course. of water.

Rondon, played by Chico Díaz, in turn, had to manage the increasingly desperate shortage of food for his men, the loss of several canoes and, ultimately, a murder — the person responsible fled to the forest and was eventually abandoned by the entourage. The narrative intersperses the Amazonian scenes with the main moments of Roosevelt’s political career before the journey.

“In general, we are very careful to follow the elements of the true story. The mid-Amazon dialogues were created for the series, of course, but delving into the documentation of these characters helps us make them speak in a way that sounds genuine. Coming from a family that played an important historical role, this is something important to me”, says Chapman, who is a great-great-grandson of the British naturalist Charles Darwin. According to him, in a way, the Darwinian themes of nature as a stage for a great combat are present in the script.

Another important element of the narrative is the way in which the dangers and isolation characteristic of the forest expose the personality and frailties of each of the travelers. Roosevelt, for example, begins the miniseries in a flashback in which he suffers an attack during his presidential campaign and, even with a shot in the chest —which did not hit any vital organs—, he goes to participate in a rally. “It takes more than that to kill a male moose,” he yells, as images in the Amazon show him almost unconscious.

Rondon, on the other hand, in one of the most striking scenes of the series, carefully removes and folds his colonel’s uniform and, naked, uses a wooden spear to capture a pirarucu. It is a moment when the military’s indigenous identity, until then submerged, emerges. Son of a Paraguayan father, born in Mexico and raised in Peru, Chico Díaz says his family history was important in bringing him closer to the native side of Rondon. “He’s a fascinating character, who deserves a movie, an entire miniseries just for him,” he says.

The miniseries’ references to the threats that the Amazon environment and its people are increasingly suffering from appear in a relatively subtle but recognizable way. “Do you really think that people will be content to cut down just one tree or hunt a single animal at a time when this here is interconnected with the rest of Brazil?”, Roosevelt asks Rondon.

“Unfortunately, we see Brazilian soldiers leaving aside the respect that Rondon had for indigenous peoples. And it’s an attitude that would be obvious, as Caetano says [Veloso]”, ponders Díaz. “As two men who understood science and valued it, Rondon and Roosevelt would certainly be appalled at the way it is ignored by politicians today,” says Chapman.​