Martagão starts offering scoliosis correction surgery in children through SUS

First patient is 16 years old and lives in the interior of Bahia | Photo: Disclosure

The first procedure to correct scoliosis in children by SUS in Martagão Gesteira was carried out this Monday, 20 in a 16-year-old girl from the interior of Bahia. She lives in the interior of the state and was the first patient to use the service through the Unified Health System in Martagão.

Scoliosis is a shortening of the spine, caused by lateral bending and rotation. It is a progressive disease that, over time, can compress the lungs and, indirectly, the heart.

“The inclusion of this type of surgery in Martagão increases, in the state’s public network, the access of children who need this procedure. The Hospital, which is 100% SUS, now contributes to alleviating this demand from the network, in addition to being a goal of the institution itself to increase the complexity of care”, emphasizes the medical director of Martagão, Samir Nahass.

Spine surgeon at Martagão, Sérgio Murillo says that the first patient with scoliosis operated on at the Hospital had a measurement of 56 degrees. The surgery lasted six hours.

If she did not undergo surgery, the deformity would continue to progress throughout her life and, probably, in ten years, compression of the lung and heart could already occur, making breathing and quality of life difficult.

“Scoliosis is a deformity in which the spine twists, bends, leaving the trunk asymmetrical. It’s a disease that can be quite restrictive, in addition to having a psychological impact on many children,” says Murillo.



