Maurício Barbieri sees a rearrangement of forces in Brazilian football and values ​​long-term work | sports selection

Asked if there would be a new hierarchy in Brazilian football, Barbieri said that it is possible to balance forces with planning and long-term work.

– I think there is a rearrangement of forces. In terms of hierarchy, those with much greater investment power still manage to get ahead. They still have the best talent, who decide the games. But in a long-term competition, you manage to rebalance these forces with work, organization, planning, with medium and long-term development… This is what Bragantino is trying to do, Athletico has been doing, Fortaleza too. They are consistent, competitive teams – he said.

1 of 1 Bragantino beat Libertad-PAR in the first game of the South American semifinal — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Bragantino beat Libertad-PAR in the first game of the South American semifinal — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

After this first game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, Bragantino turns their attention to the Brasileirão. The team is in fifth place in the national championship and faces Fluminense this Sunday, 25, at 4 pm, in Rio de Janeiro. Then, on the next Wednesday, 29, he disputes the second confrontation of the semifinal, in Paraguay.

– We’ve been trying to balance ourselves, trying to cope with both. In the recent past at the Brazilian Nationals, we had results that left something to be desired within what we can offer. And it is part of the maturing of the team, we relaxed in some games that we should maintain the level to get the three points – said Barbieri.