Mayor of New York mocks Queiroga after diagnosis of Covid-19





The mayor of New York, Blasio’s Bill, joked on social networks the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, which tested positive for Covid-19 last Tuesday 21st.

“If only there was a way to limit your risk. Oh wait!” wrote the New Yorker. The message is accompanied by a link that leads Internet users to a list of vaccination posts.

Queiroga received two doses of an immunizing agent, but President Jair Bolsonaro did not. Before the positive diagnosis, the minister of Health had eight official appointments in the city, five of them with the participation of the former captain.

If only there was some way to limit your risk. Oh wait! https://t.co/cNSZQVMkQr https://t.co/shznPG3VcY — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 22, 2021

On Monday 20, de Blasio tagged Bolsonaro in a post on social media that reported vaccination sites in New York. Hours earlier, in a statement released on the internet, the mayor told the Brazilian president that he “doesn’t even have to come” to the city if he doesn’t want to get vaccinated.

Bolsonaro, who went to New York to attend the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, is the only leader among the world’s major economies to say publicly that he did not get vaccinated.

