MC Gui revolts with Gui Araujo’s speech about Medrado

Fernanda Medrado’s resignation took over the conversations between the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today. MC Gui rebelled after being accused by Gui Araujo of not having empathy with the participant.

The confusion started after the former farmer of the week accused MC Gui, Mussunzinho and Eramos Viana for having changed their behavior with Medrado after the formation of the first field of the game.

“It goes beyond the game, bro. As much as I don’t have a connection”, pointed out Gui Araujo. “What connection, bro? I understand what you’re talking about, but the fact that I didn’t go to console her doesn’t mean that I don’t have empathy for her,” countered Erasmus.

Gui Araujo stated that the attitude of telling Medrado that they were hating her in confinement is an example of lack of empathy.

At no time did we say that. We said that the lack of empathy is that they arrived at some point and said: ‘I think they’re hating you. They changed with you so fucking much.’ This is strong.

“I don’t know. I don’t think anyone said that to her. She felt it,” snapped Erasmus again. “She came into the program with what people would hate her. Damn it, I said from the beginning: ‘Get it out of your head,'” added MC Gui, and detailed a conversation with the former artist about the bullshit with Rico Melquiades that involved Marina Ferrari:

I did not like. I said that I had an affinity with Marina and the subject she played live is not part of the game. I said that it involved the girl’s family and the girl since they weren’t in the discussion with Rico. She recognized it.

“It was the same thing as me,” stated Gui Araujo. “That’s why she left. She felt that what she did was heavy,” pointed out Erasmus.

Gui Araujo, then, tried to find the ‘responsible’ for having treated Medrado differently after the vote. Victor Pecoraro entered the story and asked for the matter to die because there was no longer a solution:

This subject is being unnecessary because of the following: advice she had and it was something that was in her head that no one was going to take.

“They threw the subject here as if ‘nois’ were the culprits [da saída dela]. When it comes to throwing shit on the fan, it’s easy,” countered MC Gui.

In the bedroom, Rico Melquiades heard the complaints from MC Gui and Erasmo Viana about the conversation with Gui Araujo and detonated his fellow prisoner:

Ah, everyone ‘nha, nha, nha’ wanting to pay as a friend, who is worried and crying his heart out, but we couldn’t make this whole friendship in five, ten days. I didn’t even see all this friendship. I would immediately take it on the c*. I’m really short.

MC Gui ended the conversation by noting that no one in “A Fazenda 2021” has practiced empathy in the game to the point of demanding such a gesture from others.

People are trying to judge us as if we don’t have empathy for others when they don’t practice it. After the mine had the misfortune to give up the fucking Farm, then they want to say that we don’t have empathy. It’s easy now that she’s out. Yesterday, Gui Araujo himself called her a snake. Then he wants to say that we don’t have empathy, we don’t know how to respect the moment of others. Oh, take it in c*.

