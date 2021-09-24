MC Gui says that production told him the attraction of the 2nd party

In a conversation with pedestrians in the living room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui said that the production of the rural reality show revealed to him who will be the attraction of the program’s second party, which takes place tomorrow.

“Tomorrow there will be a party pagoda,” he told his colleagues. “Have what?” asked former BBC and model Bil Araújo, and the MC said:

Pagodinho, Rust. Production warned me. MC GUI

Then, the group commented on the first party of the edition, which was hosted by funk player Kevin O Chris in a virtual show. “Will they do it in that scheme? That guy, Kevin O Chris, did an exclusive show for us, he said ‘The Farm,'” questioned Erasmo.

“I found it very fast, right?”, said Tiago Piquilo. “I could have a Gusttavo Lima, Bruno and Marrone”, asked the singer.

“I think there will be,” said MC Gui.

O UOL got in touch with RecordTV to confirm that Ferrugem will be the attraction of the second party, but there was no confirmation.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

