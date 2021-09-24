MC Gui says that production told him the attraction of the 2nd party

by

In a conversation with pedestrians in the living room of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), MC Gui said that the production of the rural reality show revealed to him who will be the attraction of the program’s second party, which takes place tomorrow.

“Tomorrow there will be a party pagoda,” he told his colleagues. “Have what?” asked former BBC and model Bil Araújo, and the MC said:

Pagodinho, Rust. Production warned me. MC GUI

Then, the group commented on the first party of the edition, which was hosted by funk player Kevin O Chris in a virtual show. “Will they do it in that scheme? That guy, Kevin O Chris, did an exclusive show for us, he said ‘The Farm,'” questioned Erasmo.

“I found it very fast, right?”, said Tiago Piquilo. “I could have a Gusttavo Lima, Bruno and Marrone”, asked the singer.

“I think there will be,” said MC Gui.

O UOL got in touch with RecordTV to confirm that Ferrugem will be the attraction of the second party, but there was no confirmation.

The Farm 13: Kevin and Chris rocks the first reality party

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13 - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Decoration of the first party in A Fazenda 13

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give kisses - Reproduction/Playplus

two / 21

The Farm 2021: Aline and Medrado give a kiss

Play/Playplus

The 2021 Farm: Outdoor party area - Reproduction/Playplus

3 / 21

The Farm 2021: Outdoor party area

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

4 / 21

A Fazenda 2021: Nego do Borel enjoying the first party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 21

The Farm 2021: Pedestrians enjoying drinks from the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: First party dance floor - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 21

The Farm 2021: The dance floor of the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peões at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 21

The Farm 2021: Peões at the first reality party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris plays show at first party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris makes a show at the first party - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 21

The Farm 2021: Kevin Chris performs at the first party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 21

Farm 2021: Sthe Matos makes enough to complete the team

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Peoas Enjoy Drinks - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 21

The Farm 2021: People Enjoy Drinks

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party - Reproduction/Playplus

12 / 21

The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Barraco enjoying party

Play/Playplus

Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party - Reproduction/Playplus

13 / 21

The Farm 2021: Sthé arrived enjoying the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

14 / 21

The Farm 2021: Mileide at the first reality party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

15 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

16 / 21

A Farm 2021: Dynho Alves gives a dance show at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party - Reproduction/Playplus

17 / 21

The Farm 2021: Liziane cries at the party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peoas - Reproduction/Playplus

18 / 21

The Farm 2021: Triple Seal of Peas

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is angry with scenes by Nego do Borel - Reproduction/Playplus

19 / 21

The Farm 2021: Rico says he is disgusted with scenes by Nego do Borel

Play/Playplus

2021 Farm: Nego do Borel cries in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

20 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel cries in celebration

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration - Reproduction/Playplus

21 / 21

The Farm 2021: Nego do Borel loses teeth in celebration

Play/Playplus

  • true
  • http://tvefamosos.uol.com.br/enquetes/2021/09/22/a-fazenda-2021-quem-voce-quer-que-fique-no-reality.js