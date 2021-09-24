Me with a rare disease gets emotional when I meet her daughter and I find she goes viral – Gerais

Moment when the mother holds the baby in her lap for the first time (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Paula Beltro) A mother’s reaction to having her newborn daughter in her lap for the first time, after being diagnosed with a rare disease in early pregnancy, went viral and touched social networks.

The record of the moment when me cries was made by photographer Paula Beltro. She does volunteer work in maternity hospitals and was invited by the obstetrics coordinator of the Risoleta Neves Hospital, Dr. Patrcia Magalhes, to carry out the patient’s pregnancy test.

At 15 weeks of gestation, 25-year-old Rika Clia Soares arrived at the hospital complaining of muscle weakness. She was evaluated by the obstetrics and neurology teams and was diagnosed with a rare inflammatory disease called Adem, which causes paralysis and loss of speech.

The pregnant woman was admitted to the ICU in a vegetative state. According to Paula, the medical team believed that the patient’s pregnancy would not progress, as it was very early and her condition was very serious.

But the weeks went by and, with 30 weeks of gestation, the photographer was invited to do the rehearsal. She says that upon receiving the invitation, the doctor said that “it was an entire family and a hospital mobilized by the story of dedication of the patient who was bravely surviving a very rare disease and who was reacting to want to live for the baby.”

In addition, Paula remembers that all of me dreams of doing a pregnancy test and having this moment of pregnancy registered.

The photographer claims that the records were made for the family and to be able to see me when I’m recovered.

“For her to be able to remember a difficult phase in her life that she went through, but overcame and, mainly, to remember her little daughter. I want rika to have as many photos as possible, a memory (…) of the moment of love between the family, the couple’s connection (she and her husband), the arrival of her daughter, the gestation, the meeting. Photography has this power.”

The pregnant woman’s test was done when she was 33 weeks old. Paula says that on this day, rika’s oldest son was reunited with his mother for the first time, after 5 months of hospitalization.

“He didn’t have the perception of the disease, he wanted to share the news, he asked to answer me.”

The team’s forecast was that the delivery would take place in the 37th week of gestation, so that the child would be born more safely.

But at 35 weeks, rika had a high blood pressure and severe placental abruption. In front of the picture, she had to undergo a cesarean so that my daughter and my mother could be saved.

“It’s amazing the fight for life, this baby has survived.”

Maria Ceclia was born on September 6, weighing 2,160kg. But the mother met her daughter on the 13th. Paula went back to the hospital to register the moment of the meeting.

“On that day, the medical team, the father, everyone began to notice the gradual improvement in rika. When the baby was placed on top of her, her heartbeat quickened, her breathing changed. And when the father said he was going to take the baby out to feed, she cried to me. just the photo of the tear running.”

Rehabilitation help



The photographer tells that rika is evolving every day. But, with the mother’s health problem, the family began to face financial difficulties. And, upon learning of the situation, Paula decided to create a kitty to help with expenses.

Rika’s husband, Weverton Pereira da Silva, 29, is a janitor and worked two shifts. But he had to leave one of his jobs to take care of his wife at the hospital.

Rika’s mother also had to stop working to take care of the couple’s oldest son, 6-year-old Arthur.

“With that, the family income, which was three and a half salaries, dropped to one salary. They were in need, they had no money for transportation. He walked to the hospital, had lunch and dinner on the food that was served by the hospital. It was a very difficult time for them.”

The photographer explains that Rika will need care during her recovery.

“Her treatment will be very long. You will need a wheelchair to walk again, lots of physical therapy care, speech therapist. They will probably need to have this hospital structure at home.”

The family lives in Rika’s mother’s apartment, in a housing development. The property is on the second floor of the building and the intention, with the kitty, for the family to be able to move to the ground floor, to facilitate the patient’s mobility.

“The logistics would be very difficult, climbing two flights of stairs with a wheelchair.”

