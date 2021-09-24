Median wage adjustment is below inflation; understand

The Economic Research Institute Foundation, Fipe, announced this Thursday (23) the adjustment median salary in the country. According to the data, the percentage was below inflation. With this, we understand that the worker’s salary cannot reach the average price of the main consumption items.

According to the figures released, the salary readjustment was 1.4 percentage point in scale below inflation. The calculations are based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) and pointed out that only 9.5% of the negotiations resulted in any real gain.

The numbers also denote that the average readjustment negotiated had the base of 8.5%, while the INPC spiked 9.9% in the accumulated of the last 12 months. The difference can also be noticed through the median salary floor. This, in turn, corrects the inequality, which reached R$1,255 for the month of August. However, the average base salary was R$1,396.

Most of the data were collected from Fipe’s salary meter, which makes a detailed analysis of 40 salary negotiations collectively. These trades are automatically deposited in Portal Meter, which is controlled by the Ministry of Economy.

Thus, it is understood that there was no real average result in the negotiations carried out during these 12 months. The index has oscillated negatively since September: from -1.4% to 0. Fipe calculates that the inflation profiled for the base dates will reach something close to 10%, further narrowing real gains.