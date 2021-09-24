Medina Family puts Institute building on sale for R$ 10 million and exposes crack – 09/24/2021

Whoever crosses Maresias on its main road, the Rio-Santos highway, only sees two references to his most prodigal son. On a corner, a new banner with a photo of three-time world champion Gabriel Medina promotes a surfwear shop. On the other side, an empty building has two signs. One, from the Gabriel Medina Institute, almost faded. The other is a for sale ad.

The two establishments belong to the couple Simone Medina, Gabriel’s mother, and Charles Saldanha, his stepfather and whom, until recently, the surfer called his father. The difference in the treatment of the image has been causing a stir among the residents of the most popular beach on the north coast of São Paulo. While the couple’s store is still exploring Medina’s face, the institute, a symbol of the relationship between the family and the community, was evicted.

Simone says that the institute building is hers and she does what she wants with it. If you want to sell, nobody has anything to do with it. But it was not always so.

The property, which was also a surfwear store, was bought by Gabriel when he won his first world title in surfing and he dreamed of somehow giving back to the Maresias community some of what he received from it. At the time, according to several sources, he paid R$1.2 million to the former owner and R$200,000 to the owner of the old store, for the point.

Now, it’s Simone, his mother, who puts up for sale the building, renovated to serve the institute. Initially, she wanted R$ 10 million for the 800-meter plot, strictly commercial, with one exit to the track and another to the beach. Now, he is up to closing a deal for R$ 8 million. There are those who say that she has already received an offer of R$ 7 million, but that she did not make a deal.

Banner with an image of Gabriel Medina near the institute that bears the surfer’s name in Maresias Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

The institute’s building is one of the properties that Simone and Charles stayed with in a “friendly” agreement, in her words (Simone exchanged messages with the report, but declined to grant a formal interview), recently closed between the couple and the surfer later. of a quarrel that came to justice, provoked by the mother.

In Maresias, it’s easier to find a scarf in a surf shop than whoever stands next to Simone in the widely known family rift.

According to sources close to Gabriel Medina, she complained when her son cut from R$295,000 to R$200,000 a monthly transfer he made to the couple. Friends of the surfer treat the payment as an “allowance”, but Simone saw the money as her and her husband’s part in the “partnership” with their son in exploiting the image of the athlete Gabriel Medina.

It is the rupture of this “society” that ended up in court and that split the family. In an interview with blogger Leo Dias, in May, she explained her vision: “I am simply a partner at SGM Sports. My husband and I invested a lot in the beginning of his career, Gabriel was not yet Medina.”

Simone, however, was excluded from the society of SMG last August 13th, after the agreement with her son. It was also around this time that the Gabriel Medina Institute began to be dismantled, as part of this agreement. The surfer asked friends to remove everything from the building, which had been offered by brokers for some time, and store it in a closed shed, if the institute ever came back to exist.

In practice, the institute has not been in operation since before the pandemic. It closed its doors along with the quarantine, reopened it for welfare actions led by Gabriel, at the height of the crisis, but it never worked again. In June 2020, as happened at the end of each annual project approved by the Sports Incentive Law, all employees were dismissed. But this time, they were never rehired.

Simone, who has been the president of the Gabriel Medina Institute since its founding, says she left the position and has nothing to do with it anymore. In his place, Gabriel Medina was elected. In the family dispute, even her brother, Jaime Medina, a former administrator of the NGO and with whom Gabriel was fighting, took the surfer’s side.

asset sharing

In addition to the building, the couple Simone and Charles also got a house in a luxury condominium, for which they asked R$ 6 million, and another in a simpler condominium, where the family lived before Gabriel was world champion, which has already been sold. This house was occupied by Felipe Medina, the surfer’s brother, and his wife Bruna, but they were expelled from there by Simone, which was also one of the triggers for the family quarrel.

In the division of assets, Gabriel got a high-end condominium he built with Charles, of six houses, called Champs, and the house he built at one end of the beach, in the middle of the forest, after tearing down the old house. that there was at the site, which he bought for R$ 3 million. It is here that Gabriel lives with his wife Yasmin Brunet and where a dozen adopted dogs live.

In the wake of the fight with his mother and stepfather, who raised him since he was a child, he came back in contact with his father, Claudinho, who has always lived in Maresias and now occupies, according to reports, a house that belongs to his son.

Simone and Charles haven’t been seen in Maresias for weeks. They were in California accompanying Sophia Medina, Gabriel’s sister, in competitions in oceanside pier when the surfer won the WSL tri at Trestles, San Clemente beach a little north. Gabriel was hurt that his 16-year-old sister was unwilling to go cheer for him.

Now, the couple, who still have commercial outlets in Maresias, such as the store of one of Medina’s sponsoring brands, takes care of Sophia’s career. On the same day that Simone left SGM Sports, a new company, SoMedina Sports, a partnership between Charles and his daughter, was created to manage her career.

The difference is that this time, Charles owns 90% of the business. The young surfer, who has been competing on the WSL access circuit, keeps 10% of her image.