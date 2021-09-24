Medrado gives up his participation and is out of “A Fazenda 13”

Fernanda Medrado gave up his participation in “The Farm 13”, from Record, this Tuesday (23). After a day full of ups and downs last Wednesday, in which she even rang the bell to leave the reality show, the singer could not stand the pressure and asked to leave. A replacement is already being sought by the team to compose the pawn board in the game.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from the newspaper “Metropolis”, behind the scenes of the network there are rumors that Lary Bottino or Faby Monarca are the ones quoted to fill her place. The artist’s decision came after a series of misunderstandings and having felt excluded in the game, the singer could not stand the pressure of the game and asked to leave the rural reality.

The peoa’s decision came after a turbulent day. After announcing that he intends to end his participation in the reality show on Record, Fernanda Medrado the workshop bell rang again, which signals a possible withdrawal from the game. Shaken by the confinement, the singer ended up supported by her colleagues Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello.

Despite this, she did not manage to record the video of her withdrawal and returned to the headquarters and joined the other participants in “A Fazenda”. Everything indicates that Medrado she regrets the discussion she had live during the formation of the garden with Rich Melquiades.

Although the discussion was between the two, the name of Marina Ferrari he was also involved because the influencer hinted that the ex-De Vacationer spread around the house that the blogger was from a wealthy family. Nonetheless, Medrado had already spoken to Aline that his conscience was clear. But even so, she feels that her image was a little damaged. “It’s clean, but what I wanted to explain yesterday I couldn’t. I came out like a motherfucker,” she said as she cried.