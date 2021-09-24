Medrado’s withdrawal and elimination have negligible effect on A Fazenda 13 · TV News

The withdrawal of Fernanda Medrado and the elimination of Liziane Gutierrez from A Fazenda 13 had a negligible effect on the audience of the reality series on Record. On Thursday night (23), the rural competition presented by Adriane Galisteu scored 10.1 points. In comparison, the first plot of A Fazenda 12 hit 13.0 points of boupe in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, A Fazenda 2021 had a lower rate than the previous Thursday, in its first week on air, when the program scored 10.2 points. The most watched chapter of the current edition of the reality is still the premiere, on September 14, which registered 12.0 points.

On Thursday (23), the reality show was aired from 22:45 to 12:14. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored 13.8, taking the lead without difficulty, and SBT only got 5.9.

At the same time as A Fazenda, the Marinho family station aired Sob Pressure (18.8), Verdades Secretas (12.4) and Jornal da Globo (7.4). Silvio Santos’s show aired the Programa do Ratinho (5.7) and A Praça É Nossa (5.5).

The first plot of A Fazenda 12, on September 17 of last year, resulted in the elimination of Fernando Beat Box and had an average of 13.0 points.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, September 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4 Good morning São Paulo 7.5 Good morning Brazil 7,8 More you 6.5 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.0 SP1 9.0 Globe Sports 9.6 Newspaper Today 9,7 Futsal World Cup: Brazil vs Japan 9.2 Afternoon Session: Yes Sir 10.6 you you you 15.7 Workout 16.8 in the times of the emperor 18.8 SP2 22.6 grab hold 23.1 National Newspaper 25.2 Empire 29.7 Under pressure 18.8 secret truths 12.4 Globo Newspaper 7.4 conversation with bial 5.4 Owl 1: Deadly Pleasures 4.6 Owl 2: Real Beauty 3.6 Hour 1 4.2 Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.0 Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29) 2.0 General Balance SP (7h-8h29) 3.2 Speak Brazil 3.7 Nowadays 4.9 JR 24h (morning) 4.9 General balance 7.3 Proof of love 6.4 City Alert 7.4 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.6 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 4.9 Journal of Record 10.2 Genesis 12.2 when you call the heart 7.9 The Farm 13 10.1 JR 24h (dawn) 4.3 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Love school 0.8 Religious 0.6

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.8 First Impact 3.3 Come here 3.0 Good Morning & Co. 3.7 Chest Award Coupon 3.6 gossiping 3.8 Family Cases 4.6 indomitable heart 6.5 I give you life 7.4 true loves 7.7 SBT Brazil 5.8 wheel to wheel 7.0 Chest Award Coupon 7.0 Chiquititas 6.3 Mouse program 5.7 The square is ours 5.5 the night 3.5 Operation Mosque 2.6 Reporter Connection 2.2 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact 2.2

Source: Broadcasters