Medrado’s withdrawal and elimination have negligible effect on A Fazenda 13 · TV News

The withdrawal of Fernanda Medrado and the elimination of Liziane Gutierrez from A Fazenda 13 had a negligible effect on the audience of the reality series on Record. On Thursday night (23), the rural competition presented by Adriane Galisteu scored 10.1 points. In comparison, the first plot of A Fazenda 12 hit 13.0 points of boupe in Greater São Paulo.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, A Fazenda 2021 had a lower rate than the previous Thursday, in its first week on air, when the program scored 10.2 points. The most watched chapter of the current edition of the reality is still the premiere, on September 14, which registered 12.0 points.

On Thursday (23), the reality show was aired from 22:45 to 12:14. In the direct confrontation, Globo scored 13.8, taking the lead without difficulty, and SBT only got 5.9.

At the same time as A Fazenda, the Marinho family station aired Sob Pressure (18.8), Verdades Secretas (12.4) and Jornal da Globo (7.4). Silvio Santos’s show aired the Programa do Ratinho (5.7) and A Praça É Nossa (5.5).

The first plot of A Fazenda 12, on September 17 of last year, resulted in the elimination of Fernando Beat Box and had an average of 13.0 points.

See below for the hearings on Thursday, September 23, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4
Good morning São Paulo7.5
Good morning Brazil7,8
More you6.5
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6.0
SP19.0
Globe Sports9.6
Newspaper Today9,7
Futsal World Cup: Brazil vs Japan9.2
Afternoon Session: Yes Sir10.6
you you you15.7
Workout16.8
in the times of the emperor18.8
SP222.6
grab hold23.1
National Newspaper25.2
Empire29.7
Under pressure18.8
secret truths12.4
Globo Newspaper7.4
conversation with bial5.4
Owl 1: Deadly Pleasures4.6
Owl 2: Real Beauty3.6
Hour 14.2
Average of the day (7h/0h): 7.0
Morning General Balance (average from 5h-8h29)2.0
General Balance SP (7h-8h29)3.2
Speak Brazil3.7
Nowadays4.9
JR 24h (morning)4.9
General balance7.3
Proof of love6.4
City Alert7.4
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.6
JR 24H (afternoon 2)4.9
Journal of Record10.2
Genesis12.2
when you call the heart7.9
The Farm 1310.1
JR 24h (dawn)4.3
Speaks, I hear you1.8
Love school0.8
Religious0.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.8
First Impact3.3
Come here3.0
Good Morning & Co.3.7
Chest Award Coupon3.6
gossiping3.8
Family Cases4.6
indomitable heart6.5
I give you life7.4
true loves7.7
SBT Brazil5.8
wheel to wheel7.0
Chest Award Coupon7.0
Chiquititas6.3
Mouse program5.7
The square is ours5.5
the night3.5
Operation Mosque2.6
Reporter Connection2.2
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.1
First Impact2.2

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP