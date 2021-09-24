Meet the opponents of Amor de Mãe at the International Emmy

The Emmy Internacional announced last Thursday (23) its list of nominees for the award in the various categories of television drama and this includes telenovela, which Brazil was represented by Amor de Mãe. But the Globo telenovela will have to overcome three opponents if want to take the prize, including Quer o Destino, a soap opera from Portugal. In addition to her, O Som da Glória, from China and Busca para Cura, from Singapore, also secured a nomination and could be the keystone in Manuela Dias’s serials to take the statuette.

Globo had another four nominations and Brazil had a total of five nominations among all the categories of the International Emmy, but the apple of the eye is the soap opera, as it is the main product in the country. It is always good to remember that, after many years without winning, some of them even out of the nominees, Globo scored a victory last year with Orphans of the Earth.

Although Brazilian soap operas are the main ones, in terms of wins at the International Emmy, other countries have been growing in this segment, including Portugal, or even Turkey, which ended up being left out in 2021. Therefore, the expectation is that Amor de Mom manages to keep the prize in the country.

Mother’s Love contestants at the International Emmy

want the destination

Shown between March and October 2020, therefore throughout the pandemic period, the TVI soap opera had 182 chapters and was written by Helena Amaral. The serial was based on a very successful Latin soap in 2016: Helena, which aired in Chile and reverberated around the world. Quer o Destino was the protagonist of Sara Barradas, Pedro Sousa, Pedro Teixeira Filipe Vargas and Isaac Alfaiate.

With 11.2 rating points, the telenovela conquered 22% of the participation of Portuguese TV, becoming the most watched program in Portugal at times. The novel tells the life of a woman who returns to her homeland in search of revenge, after having been raped in her youth, but she will eventually realize that not everything is what she imagined, getting involved with someone who should get revenge.

The Song of Glory

The Chinese soap opera was shown between the beginning of July and the end of August in the country, which was already recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. It featured 53 chapters and aired on Tencent Video, having been directed and produced by Huang Bin and Li Huizhu. The soap opera is considered to be a sequel to another Chinese hit, Princess Weinyong, which originally aired in 2016.

The plot is starred by Li Qin, considered one of the biggest stars in China today, as well as Quin Hao and Gu Jiacheng. The story follows the story of the Liu Song dynasty, when the country is thrown into a muddy mess and, therefore, political dramas will have to be resolved. Meanwhile, the prince is engaged to a girl who has been betrothed to him for years, but the man has no idea that she actually stole his sister’s identity.

A Quest to Heal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OeBuffhxDRk

The soap opera from Singapore is entirely told in Chinese, that is, there are two Chinese language productions at the Emmy. The plot had only 32 chapters and aired between July and August last year in the country. It originally aired on Channel 8 and later was also made available to Malaysian audiences. It would be released in March, but because of the pandemic it was delayed and marked the channel’s return to drama after a 15-year hiatus.

The plot stars Carrie Wong and Qi Yuwu and follows the life of a heroine, played by Carrie and who falls in love with an imperial guard, role of Qi. It turns out that they unintentionally travel into the future and out of the Ming Dynasty into the modern era, having to face forces of evil that are planning to rule the past and present.