Messages indicate that Prevent employees were coerced into voting for Bolsonaro

Messages that are in possession of the senators of the Covid’s CPI reveal a veiled threat to doctors at Prevent Senior to coerce them into voting for Jair Bolsonaro during the 2018 elections. The company, however, said that “does not endorse political positions of employees”.

In the groups of the health plan to which the antagonist had access, a notice was published with the following alert:

“All employees have the right to vote for whoever they want in the 2018 elections for president, from the right, from the left, from the center, having nothing to do with the conscience of their vote. Only the company advises that if on January 1, 2019, Mr. Jair Messias Bolsonaro is not sitting in the presidential chair, the company closes”.

The message is attributed to the doctor Frederico Lima. According to the dossier of former professionals of the plan delivered to the CPI, he is a member of the company’s management.

According to members of Covid’s CPI, this message confirms the thesis that Prevent Senior was directly linked to Jair Bolsonaro and to their families.

During today’s session of Covid’s CPI, the executive director of Prevent Senior Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, however, denied any relationship with the president of the republic or with the Bolsonaro family.

“No relationship”, replied Júnior, when asked about the matter by the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). Despite this, the director admitted that the Ministry of Health has adopted the protocols of “early treatment” adopted by the plan.

In addition, the CPI investigates the publication of data from a study done by Prevent Senior before its publication. As shown, the data were on the president’s social networks and were used to promote the prescription of drugs without scientific proof, such as chloroquine.

In response to O Antagonista, the company stated that “does not endorse political positions of employees”.

“Prevent Senior does not endorse political positions of employees. If there was this manifestation in a WhatsApp group, it only reflects the author’s personal opinion. The company’s owners are unaware of the aforementioned message”, informed the company.

