Microsoft releases final version; see how to update for free

After a period of testing and the controversy over which computers will be able to run the system, Microsoft finally released this Friday (24) the final version of Windows 11, however the novelty is only valid for those who are registered with Windows Insider on the channel ‘Release Preview’.

It is noteworthy that this is the last step before the official launch of the successor to Windows 10, scheduled for October 5th. However, if you’re curious or just don’t want to wait until then, check out how to get the early update for Windows 11.

How to upgrade to Windows 11

1. The first step, and perhaps the most important, is to verify that your PC meets the minimum requirements of Windows 11. To this end, Microsoft has released a new version of the ‘PC Health’ application that does this automatically. To download it click here.

2. If after running the tool your PC is compatible with the system, you will need to register with the Windows Insider program to get the advance update. To do this, on Windows 10, go to: Settings > Update and Security > Windows Insider Program.

3. Click the ‘Get Started Now’ button and link a Microsoft account. When prompted to choose the test program settings, select the ‘Release Preview’ option, the ‘Release Preview Channel’.

4. Confirm the request by clicking ‘Confirm’ and restart the PC.

5. Now go back to Settings > Update and Security and you will see a new card with the optional upgrade to Windows 11. Click ‘Download’ and follow the instructions to install Windows 11.

Tip: after upgrading to Windows 11, you can go to Settings > Windows Upgradeate and select the ‘Stop getting builds’ option. This procedure cancels your subscription to receive new Windows 11 test updates, which leaves your machine with the final, stable version of the operating system installed.

If you prefer, you can also perform a clean installation of the system. To do this, Microsoft released an ISO file for the final version of Windows 11 (build 22000.194). You can download this file from the Windows Insider program website.

