Microvehicle without engine the smallest flying vehicle ever built by man

robotics

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 09/23/2021

Comparison of the dimensions of the flying microvehicle with an ant.

[Imagem: Northwestern University]

Motorless flying microvehicle

Engineers from Northwestern University, USA, claim to have built the smallest flying vehicle ever created by man.

About the size of a grain of sand, the vehicle does not even have an engine, flying based on the wind, like several seeds that move for long distances, carried by the wind in spiral movements.

But it’s not a mere copy of nature: The team claims to have optimized the aerodynamics of its flying microvehicle to ensure it lands at a slower speed than the seeds and in a controlled manner.

These modifications stabilize your flight, ensuring a longer range and increasing your interaction time with the air, making you a potential helper to monitor atmospheric pollution and airborne diseases.

“Our goal was to add winged flight to small-scale electronic systems, with the idea that these features could allow us to deploy highly functional miniaturized electronic devices to sense the environment for contamination monitoring, population surveillance or disease tracking,” said the professor John Rogers.

The electronics of these flying chips include sensors, a nanogenerator to capture electricity from the environment, memory and an antenna, which can transmit the data collected by the sensors to a remote computer.

The flying microvehicle is actually a chip with wings.

[Imagem: Northwestern University]

Seed-inspired flying vehicle

The flying vehicle is nothing more than a microelectronic chip, with circuits and all, cut out in an aerodynamic shape inspired by the seeds of a tree of the same kind. Tristellate, which has seeds with small wings that make it fall in a spinning motion.

Based on computer simulations, to optimize wing shapes and angles, the team designed and built several different types of microflyers, including one with three wings, which became very similar to those of the tristelate seeds.

The manufacturing process resembles those children’s books with three-dimensional structures that unfold when the book is opened: The precursors are flat geometric structures, which are then glued onto a stretched rubber. When the substrate is stretched and relaxed, a buckling process occurs which causes the wings to “jump” into precisely defined three-dimensional shapes.

“This strategy of building 3D structures from 2D precursors is powerful because all existing semiconductor devices are built in flat layouts,” said Rogers. “We can thus explore the most advanced materials and manufacturing methods used by the consumer electronics industry to make fully standardized, flat, chip-like designs. a pop-up book.”

The researcher envisions that large numbers of these flying microvehicles could be launched from an airplane or building and widely dispersed to monitor environmental remediation efforts after a chemical spill or to track air pollution levels at various altitudes.

Bibliography: Article: Three-dimensional electronic microfliers inspired by wind-dispersed seeds

Authors: Bong Hoon Kim, Kan Li, Jin-Tae Kim, Yoonseok Park, Hokyung Jang, Xueju Wang, Zhaoqian Xie, Sang Min Won, Hong-Joon Yoon, Geumbee Lee, Woo Jin Jang, Kun Hyuck Lee, Ted S. Chung , Yei Hwan Jung, Seung Yun Heo, Yechan Lee, Juyun Kim, Tengfei Cai, Yeonha Kim, Poom Prasopsukh, Yongjoon Yu, Xinge Yu, Raudel Avila, Haiwen Luan, Honglie Song, Feng Zhu, Ying Zhao, Lin Chen, Seung Ho Han, Jiwoong Kim, Soong Ju Oh, Heon Lee, Chi Hwan Lee, Yonggang Huang, Leonardo P. Chamorro, Yihui Zhang, John A. Rogers

Magazine: Nature

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-03847-y

Other news about:

More topics