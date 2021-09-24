Monkey kidnaps puppy and holds him hostage for three days; video

On Thursday 16, a wild monkey kidnapped and held a puppy hostage for three days, leaving the population of Taman Lestari Putra, Malaysia, in anguish. Luckily, the little one was rescued.

The primate has kidnapped Saru, a pup believed to be from a litter of stray dogs in the neighborhood, carrying him to the top of a telephone pole. And then he ventured into climbing roofs and walking a tightrope on power lines.

The Saru puppy. (Photo: Reproduction/ViralPress)

The scene was filmed and shows that the monkey was not wanting to hurt him, holding him firmly in his lap, so that he would not fall.

“The puppy looked tired, but the monkey didn’t seem to hurt him,” viewer Cherry Lew Yee Lee told Newsflare. “The monkey was just holding the dog while he was moving.”

The monkey held the puppy hostage for three days. (Photo: Reproduction/ViralPress)

According to the New York Post, Cherry, along with other residents, tried to rescue the puppy, as he must have been starving after spending three days without food.

However, attempts were frustrated, as the monkey always ran away with the cub. However, he returned to the same telephone pole to feed.

The cub was only saved when the population decided to throw stones at the animal to scare it, and the initiative worked, as the monkey threw Saru into the bushes and ran away.

The villagers managed to rescue the cub. (Photo: Reproduction/ViralPress)

In the video it is possible to see the staff rescuing the puppy and wrapping him in the blanket. They soon found that there were no injuries and left him to rest to recover from the fright.

Check out:

The joy, in the midst of this confusion, is that the little one has been adopted by a family and is now settling into his new home.

