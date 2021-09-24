More than 4,000 Bahians took doses of the batches of vaccine that will be collected

More than 4,000 people in Bahia received doses of the Sinovac/Coronavac vaccine batches that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) determined are prohibited from being distributed and used for up to 90 days. Of the 42 committed batches, the Ministry of Health had already distributed 25 throughout Brazil, three of which were received by Bahia on July 27th and September 1st. Anvisa’s decision was announced on September 4th.

According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab) 4,161 doses were applied in the state of Sinovac/Coronac vaccine referring to batches that were subsequently banned from distribution. In a statement, Sesab reported that the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance State Coordination of Immunization was waiting for an opinion from Anvisa on the issue, to find out if they would be disinterdicted and return would not be necessary. “In case the interdiction is confirmed, we would do the reverse logistics, that is, the return”, says the note.

As the final resolution of Anvisa announced last Wednesday (22), Sesab said it informed the regionals to activate the municipalities for the collection of lots. “We ask that the municipalities render accounts and return the lots and register the applied doses in the nominal system”, he explained, in a note.

The precautionary measure published in the Official Gazette of the Union was motivated by the filling taking place in a manufacturing plant in China that was not inspected and approved for Authorization for Emergency Use in Brazil.

Bahia received 575,980 doses of the Sinovac/Coronavac vaccine, 571,280 on September 1st and 4,700 on July 27th. Quantities refer to batches 202107101H, 202107102H and L202106038. Of this total, 234,380 had already been delivered to 294 municipalities. All were already informed at the time to stop the vaccination of specific batches of Sinovac/Coronavac.

People immunized with these batches must await guidance from the Ministry of Health, through the National Immunization Program (PNI). In a document sent to Anvisa, the Butantan Institute assures that the batches indicate the safety and quality of vaccines produced at the factory that has not yet been inspected. It should be noted that only the specified batches should not be used. The others have proven safety, quality and effectiveness.