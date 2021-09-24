Mountain Goat Kills Bear After Reacting to an Attack – SoScientific

On September 4, people hiking in one of Canada’s mountain parks found the body of a dead bear. Analysis of the animal’s body revealed, incredibly, that the killer was a mountain goat that reacted to an attack.

The bear, in turn, weighed only around 70kg, a size considered quite small compared to the standard of animals that can exceed 270kg. However, the analysis of the carcass showed that the animal was a female, which, incidentally, did not have any offspring throughout its life.

So park experts believe the animal was still young, perhaps unprepared to face an adult mountain goat. Especially the males of these goats can reach over 100kg and are quite strong. What’s more, these sheep have a pair of horns sharp enough for murder.

However, what led researchers to suspect a mountain goat was the bear’s injuries. The carcass, by the way, had neck and armpit wounds that, not coincidentally, match the average size of a goat’s horns.

So, in a rare but not impossible case, the mountain goat may have escaped the attack of one of the biggest terrestrial predators on the planet – and even retaliated.

Previous cases between mountain goat and grizzly bears

Typically, grizzly bears prey on mountain goats, which are part of the predator’s natural prey repertoire. However, there are other records of goats injuring or even killing grizzly bears, although the opposite is more common.

“Other cases of mountain goats killing bears defensively have been recorded in the past. This is not entirely surprising given that mountain goats are strong animals and are well equipped to defend themselves.” Parks Canada ecologist David Laskin tells the local press.

Goats may also have other strategies, such as using their climbing skills to evade bears. A 2018 video, for example, records a female and her cub taking cover in a canyon to escape the reach of a bear, in this case an adult. Check it out below:

What’s more, bears often attack their prey on the head or the back of the neck. According to experts, therefore, this type of attack may have been conducive to a goat determined to survive to fight back the animal’s onslaught.

After passersby identified the carcass of the young bear, it is worth mentioning, park teams immediately removed the body from the area. That’s because the corpse could attract opportunistic predators and even other bears, putting the safety of park visitors at risk.