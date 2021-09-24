MTST militants invade São Paulo Stock Exchange

“The people who hold Bolsonaro there are the owners of the Market”, published the movement on their social networks.| Photo: MTST/Disclosure

Protesters linked to the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST) invaded the headquarters of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3, this Thursday (23) in protest, according to them, against hunger, unemployment and inflation.

The movement said that today’s act is the beginning of a campaign that will carry out actions in the coming months across the country. According to the invaders, the place was chosen because it is a symbol of speculation and social inequality. The act at B3 lasted about two hours, according to the G1 portal.

“We occupy the São Paulo stock exchange, the greatest symbol of speculation and social inequality. While companies profit, the people are hungry and work is increasingly precarious. Those who hold the Bolsonaro there are the owners of the Market”, he published the movement on their social networks.

In a statement, B3’s advisors informed that the manifestation does not affect operations, as negotiations are carried out electronically. “The protest taking place at the moment on the premises of B3 in downtown SP does not affect market operations and remains a peaceful demonstration,” said B3.

MTST members say that, in the midst of the crisis, banks registered record profits and 42 new billionaires emerged in the country. “The profit of some cannot be the hunger of others. Congratulations to the MTST for the action on the Stock Exchange!”, said Guilherme Boulos (Psol) on twitter.

“The record bank profits, the increase of large fortunes and the emergence of 42 new billionaires in the same country where food insecurity affects more than 116 million people and hunger is already a reality for more than 19 million, needs to end. The people is tired of starving while half a dozen get rich at our expense,” said the movement on social media.

MTST has already carried out other invasions as a form of protest

The MTST has already carried out other invasions as a way to draw attention to the agendas it defends. In 2014, when Boulos acted as one of the movement’s leaders, the members occupied a plot of land in Itaquera near the stadium that hosted the opening of the World Cup. The occupation became known as the People’s Cup.

At the time, the representatives were received by the then president, Dilma Rousseff (PT), to discuss access to Minha Casa, Minha Vida and question the resources received by the contractors to build affordable housing under the program.

Four years later, members of the MTST invaded the triplex in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, attributed to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). On April 16, 2018, around 30 people from the movement and the People Without Fear Front occupied the property for three hours.

“MTST and Povo Sem Fedo have just occupied the Guarujá triplex, attributed to Lula by Moro. If it belongs to Lula, the people can stay. If not, then why is he in prison?” on social networks during the occupation.