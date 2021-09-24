MTST protesters invade B3 headquarters; stock drops By Investing.com



By Ana Julia Mezzadri

Investing.com – Protesters from the Homeless Workers Movement, the MTST, invaded the headquarters of the São Paulo stock exchange earlier this afternoon as a form of protest against the rise in and in and against the government of President Bolsonaro.

About two hours later, protesters left the site, and the occupation did not interfere with the stock exchange’s activities. The space that was occupied, according to B3, has access to the public, and there was no attempt to invade operational areas.

At 3:21 pm, shares of B3 (SA:) were trading down 2.88% to R$ 13.84, after having closed yesterday’s trading session at a 5.54% rise. At the same time, it followed in the opposite direction, up 1.6%.

In a tweet, the MTST declared: “We occupy the São Paulo stock exchange, the greatest symbol of speculation and social inequality. While companies profit, the people are hungry and work is increasingly precarious. Those who hold Bolsonaro there are the owners of the Market!”