MTV MIAW 2021 Live: How To Watch The MTV Awards Online For Free | streaming

Watching MTV MIAW 2021 live is possible through Facebook. The award, which takes place at 10 pm (GMT) this Thursday (23), will be broadcast live free of charge on MTV Brasil’s official page on the social network. The event will be hosted by singer Pabllo Vittar and comedian Rafael Portugal, and will award music and internet artists in categories such as “Album or EP of the Year”, “National Feat”, “Challenge Music” and “MIAW Icon”.
- Five Ways to Watch Facebook Watch on TV
MTV MIAW 2021 will feature shows by Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Manu Gavassi, Pabllo Vittar, Pedro Sampaio, among others. In addition, the event will pay tribute to actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, who passed away in May this year, and rapper Emicida. Here’s how to watch MTV MIAW live on your computer and in the Facebook app for Android phones and iPhone (iOS).
MTV MIAW 2021 live: event will be broadcast online for free on MTV Brasil’s Facebook — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
What are the best sites to watch TV online? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum
How to Watch MTV MIAW 2021 Live on Computer
Step 1. Open Facebook and click on the magnifying glass icon in the upper left corner. Then, search for the term “MTV” and select the option “MTV Brasil”;
MTV Miaw 2021 live: searching through the official MTV page on Facebook — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. On the results page, select the official MTV Brazil page;
You must choose the official MTV Brazil page to watch MTV Miaw live — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. In the menu, click “Live” option to open the list of live broadcasts;
Where to watch MTV Miaw 2021 live? MTV Brasil’s Facebook page gathers live broadcasts in a specific tab for Lives — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Click on the “MTV MIAW 2021” banner to watch the event live. You can also click “Receive Reminder” to be notified at the beginning of the broadcast.
Action to receive a reminder of the live MTV Miaw 2021, which will be broadcast live on MTV Brasil’s Facebook, at 10 pm — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
How to Watch MTV MIAW 2021 Live on Mobile
Step 1. Open the Facebook app and tap the magnifying glass icon in the upper right corner. Then, search for the term “MTV” and select the option “MTV Brasil”;
MTV Miaw 2021: Searching through MTV’s Facebook page by cell phone — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. On the results page, select the official MTV Brazil page. With the profile open, tap the “Live” tab to open the list of live streams;
Where to watch MTV Miaw 2021 live? MTV’s page on the Facebook app gathers Lives in a specific tab — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Locate the “MTV MIAW 2021” banner and tap to watch it live. You can also select the star icon to be notified at the start of transmission.
Action to receive MTV Miaw 2021 live reminder; The award will be broadcast live via the Facebook app at 10 pm — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
See too: How to Download Facebook Videos on Android Phone
How to Download Facebook Videos on Android Phone