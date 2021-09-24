Music clip showcases iPhone 13 Pro cinematic mode in action

The cinematographic mode of the new iPhone 13 works as the portrait mode for recordings and was one of the novelties that attracted the most attention in the launch of the line 13. Apple presented the new feature with a short called “Whodunnit”. Unlike the film shown by the company, a video clip was recorded on the iPhone 13 Pro, on the street and without extra lighting and stabilization equipment, attracted the attention of the internet.

The video for the song “Falling In Love” by Julia Wolf was published on Jonathan & Friends channel last Tuesday (21) and has more than 50 thousand views on the platform. Recorded by cameraman Jonathan Morrison, the production only featured the singer’s device and performance.

In the clip, you can see the tool in operation and how the artificial blur is added to the background. Cinematic mode allows selecting points of interest to perform the focus transition quickly, thanks to the use of an artificial intelligence algorithm.

According to Morrison, once he had access to the iPhone 13 Pro, he immediately wanted to test the camera and cinematic mode. “It’s limited to 1080p 30fps, but I was surprised to see how sharp it was and that it kept Dolby Vision,” he said in the video caption.

It’s possible to spot small errors throughout the clip, as in this scene where the chairs between Wolf’s arms come into focus. Also, the blur is visible advancing a little around her arms and in her hair as she moves.

The result is impressive for a recording made on a cell phone, without extra equipment, and this is only the first generation of cinematographic mode. As well as the portrait mode, the tool will receive improvements as Apple works on the algorithms and it will be possible to see even better results.

