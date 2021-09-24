Mysterious bubble in space is new ingredient in star formation

Astronomers analyzing 3D maps of the shapes and sizes of molecular clouds next discovered a gigantic cavity in space. The sphere-shaped void, described in the magazine Astrophysical Journal Letters, covers about 150 parsecs (almost 500 light years) and is located in the sky between the constellations Perseus and Taurus. The research team, based at the Center for Astrophysics|Harvard & Smithsonian (USA), believes that the cavity was formed by supernovae that exploded about 10 million years ago.

The mysterious cavity is surrounded by the molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus – regions in space where the stars form.

“Hundreds of stars are forming or already exist on the surface of this giant bubble,” said Shmuel Bialy, a postdoctoral researcher at the Center for Astrophysics’ (CfA) Institute of Theory and Computation (ITC) who led the study. “We have two theories – either a supernova exploded in the center of this bubble and pushed the gas out, forming what we now call the ‘Perseus-Taurus Supershell’, or a series of supernovas occurring over millions of years created it over the course of the time.”

The finding suggests that the molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus are not independent structures in space. Instead, they formed together from the same supernova shock wave. “This demonstrates that when a star dies, its supernova generates a chain of events that can lead to the birth of new stars,” explained Bialy.

Mapping Stellar Nurseries

The 3D map of the bubble and surrounding clouds was created using new data from Gaia, a space-based observatory launched by the European Space Agency (ESA).

Descriptions of how the 3D maps of the molecular clouds of Perseus and Taurus and other nearby clouds were analyzed exactly ​​appear in a separate study published in the journal The Astrophysical Journal. Both studies make use of a dust reconstruction created by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Germany.

The maps represent the first molecular clouds mapped in 3D. Previous images of clouds were restricted to two dimensions.

“We’ve been able to see these clouds for decades, but we never knew their true shape, depth or thickness. We also weren’t sure how far away the clouds were,” said Catherine Zucker, a postdoctoral researcher at the CfA who led the study published in The Astrophysical Journal. “Now we know where they are with just 1% uncertainty, which allows us to discern this gap between them.”

But why map clouds in the first place? “There are many different theories about how gas rearranges itself to form stars,” Zucker explained. “Astronomers have tested these theoretical ideas using simulations in the past, but this is the first time we can use real 3D visualizations – not simulated – to compare theory to observation and assess which theories work best.”

