Náutico makes official return of Hélio dos Anjos

It started with the desire of a good part of the fans. It went through the athletes’ approval, until it reached the board of directors. Now, details separate the hit between coach Hélio dos Anjos and Náutico. A return that, until recently, was difficult to imagine. After leaving the club at the end of the first round of Serie B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, the captain went so far as to put Alvirrubro in court, claiming to have outstanding payments to be received. After entering into an agreement with the club, the professional had an official return.

Last Wednesday, contact the Pernambuco Leaf, Hélio did not hide his desire to return to Nautical. “One day I will come back. I do not know when. It’s not up to me, of course. I want to train the club again, but that depends on an invitation from the board. At the moment, no one has looked for me,” he said at the time. The next day, however, the leaders began negotiations with the commander.

To reach an agreement, Hélio and Náutico needed to resolve an imbroglio involving open payments referring to the awards for permanence in Serie B and the title of the Pernambuco Championship – an amount that exceeds R$300 thousand. Another charge was in relation to the FGTS. He informed that Nautico did not collect the Time of Service Guarantee Fund in the eight months he was in charge of the club. All in all, the debt would be close to R$1 million.

In his most recent spell at Náutico, Hélio had 48 games, with 22 wins, 15 draws and 11 defeats, with a 55.3% improvement. The coach took over the club in 2020, in Serie B, helping Timbu to avoid relegation to Serie C. In 2021, the coach led the Pernambuco team in the state title campaign and even led the current edition of Segundona, before the sequence of stumbling blocks that culminated in leaving office.

Happiness is the main feeling. Knowing that so many want our presence moved us, even with such a long career. Grateful for the recognition. Thanks to everyone involved, thank you @nautical. Let’s go strong. @g_of_angels pic.twitter.com/hzmkAMRoqU — Hélio dos Anjos (@Helio_dos_Anjos) September 23, 2021

See too

Soccer

Sport officially hires Jeff

Soccer

Breno says he will cast in 2022: “for love or terror, we need to change”