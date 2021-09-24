Need to act? Rafa Kalimann will be an influencer who loves sertanejo in series · TV News

Hired by Globo after the end of BBB20 to become a new Grazi Massafera, Rafa Kalimann will make her debut as an actress in Globoplay’s Rensga Hits! series. In the attraction, she will live a digital influencer and presenter involved with the sertanejo universe. The role is very similar to the life of the artist herself, who also had a career on social media and was married to singer Rodolffo.

To help differentiate character from real life, the fictional blogger will not be named Rafaella. Her name will be Paloma, and she will begin recording this week — the rest of the cast is already in the interior of the country for work.

In the project, Rafa will appear with the darkest hair. The photo in which she revealed her new look received raves from Alice Wegmann, one of her co-stars. “Look at her!”, wrote the actress, surprising fans who couldn’t imagine a friendship between the two. Check out the photo:

The series will be starring Deborah Secco and Fabiana Karla. The two will live as businesswomen of rival country singers, played by Alice Wegmann and Lorena Comparato. Alejandro Claveaux will also give life to a singer, with a suggestive name: Davi Cafajeste.

Maurício Destri is also in the cast and will play Enzo, the prince of suffering, partner of the singer Raíssa (Alice Wegmann). The actor, who was scheduled to compose the triangle with Rafael Vitti and Larissa Manoela in Além da Ilusão, left the telenovela to do the series on streaming.

Return Hits! There is still no preview on Globoplay. The series is a partnership with Glaz Entertainment, which had already worked with Globo in Cine Holliúdy. The producer also made the films Eu Odeio o Dia dos Namorados (2012), Loucas pra Casar (2015) and Tô Ryca (2016), among others.