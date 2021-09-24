Netflix Announces October Releases on Platform; see the list

In all, there will be at least 26 news for the Netflix audience, which will start being released on October 1st.

The month of September is almost at the end of the day and October is in reserve big releases on the Netflix streaming platform. For those who love marathoning good movies, series and documentaries, Netflix has prepared news for the catalog in Children’s Month.

In all, there will be at least 26 news for the Netflix audience, which will start being released on October 1st. The list of releases includes, in addition to movies and series, some special documentaries, anime and others.

October Releases on Netflix

October 1st

The Guilty (film);

Diana: the Musical (film);

Hard to Swallow (film);

Spells and Meows (series);

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light (anime).

October 3rd

No Connection – Season 3 (series).

October 6th

There’s Someone in the House (film);

Purchased Games (Special Documentary);

Blind Marriage: Brazil (series).

october 8th

A Grimm’s Dark Tale (series).

October 9th

Venom (film),

October 13

The Invisible Thread (film);

Violet Evergarden (anime).

October 15th

The Trip (film);

You – Season 3 (series).

October 17th

October 20th

The Time I Give You (series);

The Passengers (film).

October 21st

October, 22

Maya and the Three Warriors (series).

October 27th

Tuning – 2nd season (series);

Hypnotic (film).

October 29th

Colin in Black and White (series);

Army of Thieves: Invasion of Europe (film).

