New Windows 11 beta fixes bug in taskbar

A new update for the trial version of Windows 11 was released by Microsoft this Wednesday (22), reaching exclusively the Dev Channel of the Insider program. This build is focused on bug fixes and minor improvements, not bringing any new features, according to the company.

In build 22463, the highlight is the correction of a flaw that caused the taskbar icons to appear misaligned. The problem, found on computers with custom scaling settings and virtual machines, automatically disappears with the upgrade.

Based on feedback from the channel, the Redmond giant also fixed a bug that resulted in reliability issues in some Start menu apps and added an icon next to the volume control within the Quick Settings area. In the latter case, the novelty facilitates access to audio management.

Build 22463 is restricted to the Dev Channel of the Insider program.Source: Windows Latest/Reproduction

The compilation also brings the possibility of using the shortcut CTRL + Shift + C to copy the path of a file or folder in the File Explorer to the clipboard. Pop-ups with rounded corners in the display settings and small adjustments to the contrast theme colors are also new.

PowerToys available from the Microsoft Store

With this update, Microsoft PowerToys can now be found on the official Windows 11 app store. The set of tools that allows you to improve the use of the operating system has gained a renewed version, focused on the next generation of the software.

PowerToys are already on the Microsoft Store.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Aimed primarily at developers, PowerToys help spice up the system with productivity-boosting features and personalize the device. Previously, this functionality was found on GitHub and Windows Package Manager.

Several other improvements and fixes have been included in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463. Find them all on the Microsoft page.