Next Chapter Summary, Friday, September 24 · TV News

Check out the summary of the next chapter of the rerun of Império, Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, which airs this Friday (24):

Cora faces José Alfredo. Maria Isis argues with Cora and calls Joshua. Cora makes a proposal to the Commander. Cora takes a photo of José Alfredo to prove he is alive. Henchmen in search of the Commander invade Maria Isis’ apartment and gag Batista and Cora. Kelly calls Maria Isis to tell her what happened at her apartment. José Alfredo suspects that Fabrício Melgaço sent the henchmen to Maria Isis’ house.

Cristina’s graduation begins. Cora realizes that her cell phone has been stolen by the thugs. The leader of the gang that invaded the apartment calls Fabricio and talks about the photo on the stolen cell phone. Reginaldo and Jurema demand that Cora continue with her housework. Maurílio receives Cora’s cell phone from a stranger and sees the Commander’s photo.

Erika calls Robertão. Cristina pays tribute to her father at his graduation. Antoninho suggests that José Alfredo hides in the school’s shed. Cristina dances with Vicente. Maria Marta meets Téo. Maria Clara sees Cristina and Vicente almost kissing.

