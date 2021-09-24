Nintendo Switch Online – New Subscription Plan Unveiled with Additional Nintendo 64 and SEGA MegaDrive Libraries • Switch Brasil

Nintendo today revealed that the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service will soon receive a new plan modality titled “Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package” which will give you access to the new classic libraries of retro consoles.

Check out the details:

A New Nintendo Switch Online Subscription Plan With Greater Benefits Is Coming

Level up with a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack!

Gain access to even more benefits with a Nintendo 64 game collection with added online gameplay for up to 4 players (get ready for 4 player online races at Mario Kart 64), including retro classics from the SEGA MegaDrive!

All the other amazing benefits of Nintendo Switch Online are also included, such as access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, exclusive online play in games Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99, online matches on some of your favorite games, and more!

Nintendo 64



Launch Lineup

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Future Library Additions (With Even More Games to Come!)

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokemon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

SEGA MegaDrive



Launch Lineup

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Against: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Ax

Gunstar Heroes

MUSHA

Phantasy Star IV

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Stay tuned for more details on subscription benefits, pricing and release date.