Nintendo Switch Online – New Subscription Plan Unveiled with Additional Nintendo 64 and SEGA MegaDrive Libraries • Switch Brasil

Nintendo today revealed that the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service will soon receive a new plan modality titled “Nintendo Switch Online + Additional Package” which will give you access to the new classic libraries of retro consoles.
Check out the details:
Gain access to even more benefits with a Nintendo 64 game collection with added online gameplay for up to 4 players (get ready for 4 player online races at Mario Kart 64), including retro classics from the SEGA MegaDrive!
All the other amazing benefits of Nintendo Switch Online are also included, such as access to over 100 classic NES and Super NES games, exclusive online play in games Tetris 99 and PAC-MAN 99, online matches on some of your favorite games, and more!
Nintendo 64
Launch Lineup
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Future Library Additions (With Even More Games to Come!)
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokemon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
SEGA MegaDrive
Launch Lineup
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Against: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Ax
- Gunstar Heroes
- MUSHA
- Phantasy Star IV
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Stay tuned for more details on subscription benefits, pricing and release date.
Pricing and exact release date have not been revealed at this time.